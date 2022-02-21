Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.200-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.82.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $241.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $239.50 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

