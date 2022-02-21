Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.82.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $241.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $239.50 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.45.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after buying an additional 222,002 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,825,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.