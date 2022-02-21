Akamai Technologies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey now forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

AKAM stock opened at $100.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $120.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.28.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

