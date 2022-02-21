Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Albany International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the textile maker will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Albany International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE AIN opened at $88.59 on Monday. Albany International has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.76.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

