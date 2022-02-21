Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $32.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75. The stock has a market cap of $625.60 million, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $205,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.