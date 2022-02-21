Alien Worlds (TLM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $113.91 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $92.27 million and $113.91 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

