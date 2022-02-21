ALL BEST ICO Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $43,266.10 and $9,765.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00036910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00107982 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALLBI is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 624,627,940 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

