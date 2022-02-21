Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) vs. Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Critical Contrast

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Cepton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.3% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cepton and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A N/A N/A Allison Transmission 18.40% 60.19% 9.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cepton and Allison Transmission, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 0 0 0 N/A Allison Transmission 4 3 1 0 1.63

Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $40.43, suggesting a potential downside of 0.35%. Given Allison Transmission’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allison Transmission is more favorable than Cepton.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cepton and Allison Transmission’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A Allison Transmission $2.40 billion 1.76 $299.00 million $4.12 9.85

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Cepton on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

