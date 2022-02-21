AllSafe Trading 24.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $90,997.74 and approximately $39.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00022995 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

