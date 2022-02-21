Alpha Finance Lab Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $139.95 million and approximately $18.45 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

