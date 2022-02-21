Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Altair Engineering worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,306 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 806,607 shares of the software’s stock worth $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 250,784 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $13,307,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,422 shares of the software’s stock worth $52,653,000 after acquiring an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 134,838 shares during the period.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $3,146,458.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786. 25.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

ALTR stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -733.53 and a beta of 1.57. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.06.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.