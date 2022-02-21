Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to announce $145.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the highest is $146.46 million. Alteryx reported sales of $118.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $716.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $719.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $847.41 million, with estimates ranging from $781.91 million to $883.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.13. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $54.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.70. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

