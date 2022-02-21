Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $109,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,024.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,973 shares of company stock worth $9,390,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $41.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,052.03. 3,180,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,194.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3,332.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

