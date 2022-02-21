Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,870. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $41.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3,052.03. 3,180,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,212,400. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,194.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3,332.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

