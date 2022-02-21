Ambarella (AMBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Ambarella has set its Q4 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $134.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.34 and its 200 day moving average is $159.19. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.20.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,452 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $857,855.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total transaction of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

