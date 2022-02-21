AMC Networks (AMCX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) recently:

2/17/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – AMC Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $58.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.50. 389,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.90.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in AMC Networks by 5.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 2,729.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,601,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after purchasing an additional 42,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

