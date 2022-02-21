Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.88. 27,757,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,205,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $12.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 6.98%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.20 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.18.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

