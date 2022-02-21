Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $999.79 million.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.110-$5.310 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.57. 565,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Amdocs by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

