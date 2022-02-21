Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $555.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce sales of $555.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.60 million to $563.10 million. Amedisys posted sales of $550.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMED shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $141.07 on Monday. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.52 and a one year high of $294.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.