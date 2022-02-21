Ameresco (AMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $6,605,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ameresco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after buying an additional 33,312 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ameresco by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ameresco by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.