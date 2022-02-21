American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) were down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.57 and last traded at $65.86. Approximately 1,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.38.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,331,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 48,469 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 243,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after buying an additional 16,411 shares during the period.

