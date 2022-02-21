American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Stake Lifted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 149.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGA opened at $54.53 on Monday. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.52 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50.

