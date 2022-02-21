American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 64.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of American Equity Investment Life worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 43.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

Shares of AEL opened at $38.02 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.15.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

