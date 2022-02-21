American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-$-0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 million-$29 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.20 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

AMSC traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $7.68. 163,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.23. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,442 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

