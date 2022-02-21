AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.300-$5.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.AMETEK also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.240-$1.280 EPS.

Shares of AME traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.22. The stock had a trading volume of 777,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,000. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $117.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average is $136.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.00.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 957,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,805,000 after buying an additional 95,683 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after buying an additional 76,243 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

