AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.300-$5.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.AMETEK also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.240-$1.280 EPS.
Shares of AME traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.22. The stock had a trading volume of 777,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,000. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $117.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.13 and its 200 day moving average is $136.07.
AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on AME. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.00.
In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 957,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,805,000 after buying an additional 95,683 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 409,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after buying an additional 76,243 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.