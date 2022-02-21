AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.AMETEK also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.420 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AME. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of AME stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $128.22. 777,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,000. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK has a one year low of $117.80 and a one year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in AMETEK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in AMETEK by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 335,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,376,000 after buying an additional 76,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

