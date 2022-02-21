Ampleforth Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $83.72 million and $1.87 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 108,405,097 coins and its circulating supply is 94,655,928 coins. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

