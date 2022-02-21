Analysts Anticipate Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Brokerages predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will announce sales of $12.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the highest is $43.40 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 475.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $19.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $49.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $154.99 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $225.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 128,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $22.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $593.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.77.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

