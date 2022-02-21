Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will report $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.06. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $454.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on BZH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.19. 378,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $509.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

