Analysts Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.65. Campbell Soup reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $44.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,644,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after acquiring an additional 267,538 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,151,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.