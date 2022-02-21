Analysts Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Capri posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

CPRI stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,574,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 52 week low of $44.25 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $13,435,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Capri by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 28.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.