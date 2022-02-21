Analysts Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce $177.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.66 million. Calix posted sales of $162.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $745.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $750.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $813.32 million, with estimates ranging from $810.00 million to $816.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Calix’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 128.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 36.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $53.54 on Monday. Calix has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12.

Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

