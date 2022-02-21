Analysts Expect Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) to Post -$0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CGTX) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognition Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cognition Therapeutics.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($7.55).

CGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,296,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGTX traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,400. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Cognition Therapeutics Incis a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Incis based in PURCHASE, N.Y.

