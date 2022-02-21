Analysts Expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Will Post Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings per share of $2.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.93. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $12.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.24 to $13.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $2.67 on Monday, hitting $403.01. 213,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,512. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $440.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.13. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

