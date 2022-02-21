Analysts Expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will post $89.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.70 million and the lowest is $88.90 million. Harmony Biosciences reported sales of $56.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $304.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $303.10 million to $306.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $448.94 million, with estimates ranging from $414.77 million to $505.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

HRMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.11 and a beta of 0.56. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $45.89.

In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,187. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valor Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $478,337,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,614,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,873,000 after purchasing an additional 309,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

