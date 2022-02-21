Analysts Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) will announce $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

MERC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.13. 525,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,874. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.67. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mercer International by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

