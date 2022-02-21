Analysts Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MERC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.10.

MERC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. 525,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Mercer International has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Mercer International by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

