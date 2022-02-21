Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.37 Billion

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report sales of $15.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.68 billion and the lowest is $14.90 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $15.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $59.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.24 billion to $60.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $61.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.74 billion to $63.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MS opened at $95.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.97. The stock has a market cap of $171.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.