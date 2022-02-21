Analysts Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report sales of $15.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.68 billion and the lowest is $14.90 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $15.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $59.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.24 billion to $60.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $61.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.74 billion to $63.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

MS opened at $95.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.97. The stock has a market cap of $171.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after buying an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,319,000 after buying an additional 1,229,381 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

