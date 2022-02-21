Analysts Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.97 Million

Analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to announce $69.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.30 million. QCR posted sales of $65.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $313.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.30 million to $331.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $344.60 million, with estimates ranging from $302.40 million to $369.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $57.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59. QCR has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 55,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QCR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in QCR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in QCR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

