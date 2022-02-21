Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

SBRA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.53. 1,989,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,785. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

