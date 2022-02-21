Analysts Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $100.19 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $80.16 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day moving average is $114.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

