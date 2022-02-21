Analysts Issue Forecasts for Angi Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Wedbush also issued estimates for Angi’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Angi alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANGI. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $262,100 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Holding Inc. NY boosted its stake in Angi by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 1,700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Angi by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Angi by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Angi by 783.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 722,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 641,026 shares during the period. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in Angi by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 467,166 shares during the period. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.