Analysts Issue Forecasts for Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $8.08 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,182,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,261,000 after buying an additional 207,116 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

