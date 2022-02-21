Analysts Issue Forecasts for goeasy Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.26. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSY. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$213.25.

TSE:GSY opened at C$146.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$163.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$181.77. goeasy has a 1-year low of C$114.58 and a 1-year high of C$218.35. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54.

In related news, Director Susan Doniz acquired 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$346,764.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

