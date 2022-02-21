Analysts Offer Predictions for Amedisys, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.00. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMED. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.60.

AMED opened at $141.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.96. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.52 and a 1-year high of $294.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after buying an additional 576,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $134,500,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $113,860,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Amedisys by 39,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 570,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after buying an additional 568,919 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Amedisys by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after buying an additional 199,839 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

