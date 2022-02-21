Analysts Set Expectations for Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.70. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

Shares of AKAM opened at $100.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $111.28. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,161 shares of company stock valued at $590,877 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after purchasing an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after acquiring an additional 308,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.