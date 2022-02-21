Analysts Set Expectations for Angi Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Angi’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Angi has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $17.75.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $90,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Angi by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Angi by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Angi by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Angi by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

