Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 21st (AAWW, ALLK, ALLT, AMK, ANGI, AQUA, DATWY, DUFRY, NILSY, NNGRY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 21st:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises. Allot Ltd., formerly known as ALLOT COMM LTD, is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Datwyler (OTCBB:DATWY) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 443 to CHF 374. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from CHF 59 to CHF 54.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $35.00 to $31.00.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €52.50 ($59.66) to €56.50 ($64.20).

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 310 ($4.19) to GBX 300 ($4.06).

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sabre’s last reported results for fourth-quarter 2021 reflect that the company is moving toward stabilization after severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic-led economic crisis. Additionally, optimism over vaccinations for COVID-19 and an uptick in economic activities, as lockdown measures are now starting to ease, could result in faster-than-expected recovery in its operating performances. The slump in the company’s gross bookings and reservation-system transactions from pre-pandemic level has been gradually slowing down, which is encouraging. Nonetheless, Sabre’s near-term prospects look gloomy given the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus crisis. Additionally, seasonality in the travel industry and stiff competition are perpetual headwinds. Moreover, high debt level, low cash balance, and pricing pressure are added concerns.”

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €15.10 ($17.16) to €18.00 ($20.45). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $88.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Welltower’s better-than-expected fourth-quarter results reflect seniors housing occupancy expansion. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past three months. Amid a rising healthcare spending and aging population, the company is well poised to benefit from a diversified portfolio in the healthcare real-estate industry. Recently, Welltower announced forging a long-term strategic partnership with Reuben Brothers in tandem with the latter’s acquisition of Avery Healthcare. A decent balance-sheet position supports its growth efforts. However, the dilutive impact on earnings in the near term from asset dispositions is concerning. Additionally, the recent trend in estimate revision of first-quarter 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company.”

