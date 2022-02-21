Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 21st (ALB, BTA, BTGOF, CP, CRZBY, DKNG, GRAB, GSK, IRDM, J)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, February 21st:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albemarle’s adjusted earnings and sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company should gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. It is expected to benefit from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity. Albemarle also remains focused on executing its cost-reduction program. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2022. The company also remains committed to boost shareholder returns leveraging strong cash flows. The company remains committed to maintain its dividend payout. Albemarle has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, Albemarle is exposed to volume and cost pressure in its Catalysts unit. Higher raw material costs may also hurt Bromine margins. Plant start-up costs may also affect the company's margins.”

Get Albemarle Co alerts:

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 255 ($3.45) target price on the stock.

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a $255.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Like the last few quarters, operating expenses were high in fourth-quarter 2021, hurting the bottom line. Evidently, operating costs increased 11.4% year over year in fourth-quarter 2021. With oil prices moving up, expenses on fuel surged 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Moreover, weakness pertaining to Canadian grain (grain volumes were down 21%) due to supply-chain crisis and an unfavorable weather in British Columbia also hurt results. The company expects the challenges pertaining to Canadian grain to persist in the first-half of 2022. Fourth-quarter automotive and intermodal volumes were down 19% and 5%, respectively However, closure of the Kansas City Southern buyout is a huge positive. Improvement in the freight scenario is an added positive. Efforts to reward ita shareholders, even in the current uncertain times, is very encouraging.”

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

CLSA started coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB). They issued a sell rating and a $4.76 price target on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,710 ($23.14) to GBX 1,740 ($23.55). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iridium’s Q4 performance benefited from expanding subscriber base driven by the demand for consumer-oriented devices. Iridium expects commercial service revenues to benefit from growth in IoT, ongoing activations and solid uptake of the company’s broadband services going ahead. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology and shares strategic relationships with government organizations. Iridium’s mobile and satellite network leverages the interlinked mesh architecture of 66 satellites to provide services across territories. However, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic pose a significant headwind. Intense competition from regional market suppliers restricts its potential to attract new customers. Inept cost structure and increased lead time to obtain spectrum licenses weigh on its margins.”

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($3.11) target price on the stock.

Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has 4,800.00 target price on the stock.

Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Magellan Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palomar is well-poised on solid revenue growth and balance sheet. Focus on new business, strong premium retention rates for existing business, and renewals of existing policies bode well for the company. Premiums should benefit from its solid product portfolio as well as geographic expansion and rate increases. Net investment income is expected to grow on the back of higher average balance of investments. High return on equity indicates efficient utilization of shareholders’ value. Palomar estimates adjusted net income between $80 million and $85 million in 2022. Shares of Palomar have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility. Yet, the company strives to protect earnings and balance sheet with reinsurance program. Also, escalating expenses can strain margin expansion.”

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $190.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Repligen reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company’s product franchises continue to witness robust demand. The company’s products have exhibited a strong growth momentum in the past two years on COVID-related tailwinds as well as organic growth. The trend is expected to continue 2022. The company is also diversifying its business by adding new technologies and products through acquisitions. Its focus on acquisitions to boost core competencies is encouraging. The products added with acquisitions and new product launches are aiding sales growth. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, its dependence on a few customers for revenues is a concern as any setback can hurt Repligen significantly. Moreover, competition in the bioprocessing market is rising.”

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a sell rating to a buy rating. DZ Bank AG currently has €47.00 ($53.41) target price on the stock.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $322.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Boston Beer has slumped and lagged the industry in the past year. The stock has been battered in the past year by a dismal earnings trend, as well as the ongoing impacts of the slowdown in the hard seltzer business and supply-chain headwinds. The company reported loss per share in fourth-quarter 2021, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third straight quarter. The dismal results were mainly due to the decrease in revenues owing to lower shipment volumes, partly offset by lower operating expenses. Soft revenues were a result of lower production and shipment volumes. An indirect volume adjustment costs as a result of the hard seltzer slowdown and higher materials costs also hurt margins. Despite the soft hard seltzer trends, the company noted that the Truly brand continued to gain share. Twisted Tea brand also holds potential.”

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have $10.50 target price on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$10.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.50.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.11) target price on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. In fourth-quarter 2021, solid client activity helped Schwab witness a rise in revenues. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced Schwab's position as a leading brokerage player. The same will likely be accretive to earnings. Offering commission-free trading has led to a rise in client assets and brokerage accounts, thus improving trading revenues. Schwab's efficient capital deployments reflect a solid balance sheet position, through which it will enhance shareholder value. However, despite expectations of a few rate hikes, relatively lower interest rates will likely keep hurting margins in the near term. Elevated costs might hamper the company's bottom-line growth to an extent.”

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$10.50 target price on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $67.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Winnebago has been riding on the strength of its acquisitions. Notable buyouts including Grand Design and Chris-Craft has bolstered Winnebago's footprint in the outdoor lifestyle market. Newmar buyout has further boosted the firm's portfolio, adding high-end motorized products to the existing Winnebago brand line-up. The recreational vehicle (RV) maker has also fortified its marine market foothold on the acquisition of Barletta Pontoon Boats, which closed in August. The company's balance sheet enables it to enhance shareholder value via dividends and buybacks However, supply chain bottlenecks owning to shortage of RV components have impacted the margins. Escalating input and repurchase costs and operating expenses may also weigh down the company’s performance. Overall, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xylem’s earnings and sales surpassed respective estimates by 1.61% and 2.29% in fourth-quarter 2021. The company has been witnessing supply-chain woes (especially related to shortages of chips), which are expected to continue affecting results in 2022, mainly in the first half. Cost inflation is also likely to be worrisome. For 2022, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share to be $2.35-$2.70, reflecting changes of (6%)-8% from the previous year. High debt levels might increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Foreign exchange headwinds might also affect its performance in the quarters ahead. In the past three months, Xylem’s shares have underperformed the industry. However, the company is poised to benefit from its solid product offerings, focus on innovation and a diversified business structure.”

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.