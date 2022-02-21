Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX):

2/18/2022 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $155.00.

2/8/2022 – Mirati Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

2/1/2022 – Mirati Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $171.00.

2/1/2022 – Mirati Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MRTX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.32. The stock had a trading volume of 28,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,103. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.36. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.83 and a 1-year high of $209.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.42.

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

